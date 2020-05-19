Humane Society of Marathon County's 'Run for their Lives' is virtual this year

The Humane Society of Marathon County's 'Run for their Lives' 5k fundraiser will be held virtually this year. Despite social distancing, the humane society said we can all come together and support a good cause.

"We want to encourage you to do things that are safe. Right now, that is one of the things that you can do, get out and exercise with your pet, with your family, and at the same time be supporting a good cause," said Executive Director Lisa Leitermann,

Participants will chart out their own neighborhood 5k route, and use their preferred timing method on race day.

Click here for more information about the event