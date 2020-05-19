Humane Society of Marathon County offers drive-up vaccine clinics

The Humane Society of Marathon County is offering discounted vaccines for your pets, all while maintaining social distancing.

The organization has partnered with a Wausau vet in the past, but this year, the appointments are drive-up only, instead of bringing pets into the shelter.

"People are in and out, pretty quick, and it's still safe, and following the recommended guidelines. And, people are still able to get the services they need for their pets," said Executive Director Lisa Leitermann.

"It works really well. You just pull up in your car and have the vaccine done, in 10 minutes and you're on your way," said Megan Marvin, who brought her pet in for vaccines.

Normally, the clinics run about one to two hours, and Leitermann said they've been filling up fast.

For upcoming dates and information on how to make an appointment click here

