Five kittens believed to be two-three weeks old were brought to the Lincoln County Humane Society on Tuesday.

According to a post on the shelter's Facebook page, someone found the kittens at the end of their driveway in a garbage can when they came home.

The humane society says at that age animals are vulnerable to elements and without their mother have no chance of survival.

The shelter says one of their mother cats is fostering the kittens.