Human remains found in Barron County in 1982 identified as MN man, info sought about death

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified human remains found in 1982 in western Wisconsin.

Investigators said the remains have been identified as Kraig King from White Bear Lake, Minn.

On September 21, 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes in the woods on private land about 100 yards from the tree line near Highway 25 about four miles north of Ridgeland in Barron County. Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was actually badly decomposed human remains. After conducting an autopsy a pathologist reported the deceased was a white male, between 18 and 22 years old, weighing 180 to 195 pounds and was 5’8 to 5’9 tall. The subject had brown hair and a husky build. It is estimated the time of death was April to May 1982 and the manner of death was homicide. The victim was previously known at "Barron County John Doe".

Investigators said the death was caused by three puncture wounds to the chest area with a sharp object that were so deep they left cut marks on the victim’s thoracic vertebra.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help as the investigation of King’s homicide continues.

Anyone with information on why the victim would have been in Barron County in 1982, or any knowledge of this case should contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537 3106.

The department credits the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit volunteer organization formed to identify unidentified deceased persons using forensic genealogy. The DNA Doe Project also wanted to acknowledge the following people/organizations: DNA Solutions, HudsonAlpha Discovery, Justin Loe – Full Genomes Corporation, Dr. Greg Magoon – Aerodyne Research Corporation and GEDmatch.

