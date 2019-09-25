How to watch NCIS: New Orleans season premiere

If you missed “NCIS: New Orleans” Season 6 Episode 1 due to severe weather coverage, you can watch is now at CBS.com

Watch NCIS: New Orleans by clicking here.

The premiere episode is called “Judgement Call” and the episode synopsis reads, “Pride must cut his vacation short when Hannah is suspended for breaking protocol during a joint investigation with the FBI.”

Episodes are posted online after they air on the West Coast.

Or for $5.99 a month, you can subscribe to CBS All Access. You will need a high-speed internet connection and a compatible device. The easiest option is to watch on your computer, or on your phone, but CBS All Access also supports devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You can also cast CBS All Access from your phone to your TV from Android or from iOS.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month, and there is no contract so you can cancel anytime. They offer a one-week free trial. There is also a commercial free option for $9.99 per month.

To sign up for CBS All Access:

1. Go to www.cbs.com/all-access/.

2. Click ‘Try It Free’.

3. Enter your information and choose a password.

4. Read the terms of use, privacy policy, and video services policy, and then click the check box if you agree.

5. Click Sign Up.

6. Select a plan, enter your billing information, and click Start CBS All Access.

Note: you won't be charged as long as the subtotal amount on this screen shows $0.00, but you will be charged at the end of the trial period if you don't cancel first.

7. Click Select Your Device if you want to set up a streaming device, or click on an episode to start watching on your computer.

