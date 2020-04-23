How to care for newborns while sheltering in place

As social distancing becomes the new norm, annual physicals, check-ups, and depending on office regulations, some well-baby visits and non-urgent visits are being postponed. Without these essential visits, new moms are understandably worried about not bringing their newborn to the pediatrician within the recommended 3 to 5 days after delivery.

Some of the most common questions are: “How do I handle feeding schedules, colic, diaper rash, fussiness gassiness?”, and “What should we have on hand at home, just in case?”

On Thursday, Dr. Dr. Tanya Altmann, a leading pediatrician and best-selling author joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share her insights on everything new moms need to know to keep their newborn healthy.

“Much of the advice we give is the same as previously in terms of keeping your baby safe from illness and germs. So you want to make sure you wash your hands frequently before touching baby.”

She also said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have some masks at home for the adults, not the babies, because it’s also a plus for protection if you feel a cold coming on.

“You actually want to wear that mask in addition to washing your hands, and this is something we’ve always recommended for new parents,” Dr. Altmann explained.

Social distancing is also a must, so Dr. Altmann said to keep visitors away.

“And you also want to stay home so you’re not going to go out and about with your baby, because you want to keep them safe at home,” she added. “That being said, you want to make sure you still visit your pediatrician’s office, especially for well-child checkups. These are really important.”