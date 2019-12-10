How to best budget for the holidays

Tis the season to overspend, to the tune of $776. That's how much the average person spent on holiday shopping last year.

Tony Liddle, a financial adviser from Prosper Wealth Management joined the Deep Bench on Tuesday to offer some advice. He said the dollars can add up fast when you walk down the aisles and just start pulling things off the shelves.

According to a recent survey from NerdWallet, 48 million people are still paying off debt from last year. Liddle said there are dangers when you don't plan and put purchases on a credit card.

"The biggest dangers are credit card debt. When that bill shows up in January, you think 'I'll just pay the minimum this month and the next month', pretty soon you now owe more interest than you paid for Christmas and you're dreading your decisions here in December," he said.

Liddle said the key for sticking to a budget is to come up with a number.

"Basically write that on the top of sheet of paper, then make a list of who you want to gift to and from there, just allocate the money across the board."

Another thing that's important to factor in is any holiday parties you may attend and travel.

"It's really key to plan way ahead and those different pieces of budgeting, it's not just the presents," Liddle explained.

Finally, if you know you're an over-spender, plan ahead. If it's online, Liddle said, go around town and go to the better place.