How to be eco-friendly while holiday shopping and gift shipping

Holiday shopping season is here and in full swing. Although holiday gifts bring abundant amounts of joy and cheer - between manufacturing, transportation, and gift waste - they can also bring pollution.

The U.S. transportation sector actually emits more greenhouse gases than all the coal, oil, and gas-fired energy plants in the country combined. With the U.S. Postal Service planning to make nearly 16 billion deliveries this holiday season - that's a lot of pollution.

Dr. Sabrina McCormick, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 via satellite on Wednesday. She said environmentally-freindly shopping is good for you and good for planet Earth.

"Those sources of pollution [manufacturing and transportation] actually affect all of our health, especially our children's health. Airborne pollutants are factors in a number of different kinds of illness outcomes, anywhere from asthma to alzheimers, lung cancer, heart attacks. So in order to avert these illnesses or reduce that rate among our population, we really need to reduce the emissions from manufacturing and transportation," Dr. McCormick explained.

She said there's so many ways to choose more eco-friendly gifts.

"One recommendation that I like to give is to select experiencial gifts over products that are manufactured far away and are transported to us," she said. "For example, you can buy tickets for a musical venue or to a sports event, and that's an experience you share with your loved ones for a lifetime and also reduces your carbon footprint."

For online shopping, she said to order your gifts early. That way you avoid using expedited shipping. That can reduce your transportation emissions by getting the goods delivered all at once.

When disposing of any boxes or gift wrapping, Dr. McCormick said the best thing to do is recycle.

"Those recycled materials and products reduce these carbon air pollution emissions."