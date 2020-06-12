How the workplace might change as employees head back to the office

Work-from-home arrangements were made almost overnight as the pandemic forced the implementation of stay-home orders. While the transition was sudden, American businesses and workers have risen to the occasion.

Video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet have become household names, and many companies are now strongly considering regular work-from-home policies as a result.

As signs of a curve flattening in many states emerge, elected officials are rolling out plans to get employees back to work— or simply back to the office. Businesses across the country are preparing to reopen their offices, and with that, health and safety has become the number one priority.

Workplace solutions expert & Vice President of Members and Brand at The HON Company, Jennifer Petersen, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to share insight into what the traditional office setting will likely look when employees return to work.

She discussed everything from furniture and conference room solutions, to how companies can comply with safety regulations and social distancing guidelines. She also touched on how to continue to make the most of working remotely if you’re not able to go back into the office.

Here are some of Jennifer’s solutions:

- Rethink the workstation: Installing panels that are cleanable vinyl or laminate options will help prevent the spread of germs. Glass stack-ons can be added to many installations to increase the panel height, while still letting in natural light.

- Streamline communication: Determine how to use the variety of technology at our disposal to communicate efficiently. What works for some may not work for others.

- Homeplace wellness: For those who continue to work remotely, there are smart adjustments to current habits that can promote wellness. Look for ways to position laptop keyboards and monitors at the correct ergonomic height and have a chair that can move with you. One with adjustable height is a bonus.

