How the winter weather will affect your next flights out of CWA

The Central Wisconsin Airport is getting their runways ready for any flights ahead of winter storms.

The biggest challenge they face at CWA is unlike clearing sidewalks and roads they can't use salt on the runways or taxiways because it's corrosive to the aircraft.

The staff at the Central Wisconsin Airport are always planning ahead and looking at the latest forecasts. "This weekend we are looking at the potential for rain and freezing rain and that is a very different operation than if you have snow," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director at CWA.

They have many different types of equipment made just for airports and de-icing chemicals to keep areas safe for take offs, landings, and taixing.

"We have chemicals standing by so we can get a liquid de-ice down before any freezing rain starts and we have sand as well."

The airport is open 24/7 which means a crew is always on stand by for fire and rescue operations and to make sure runways are clear. "Passengers only generally experience the land side and we want to make sure we have pleasant experience for when they are walking with their bags. The pilots experience the safety benefits of a clear runway. So we have a dedicated crew to take care of the runway, taxiways, and ramps."

The entire time they are in constant communication with the tower and airlines. "We'll also watch the flight schedule and be in contact with ATC because we can't clear instantly. We want to work backwards when we are expecting flights to make sure that runway is as clear and dry as possible when it touches down."

If something happens with your flight all decisions on what flights are delayed or cancelled are made completely by the airlines.