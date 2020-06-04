How the food supply chain and processing facilities are impacted by the pandemic

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the average American eats more than 215 pounds of animal protein – beef, pork and poultry – every year. That’s more than half a pound, per American, per day.

Helping to get that food from the farm to our dinner tables are hundreds of thousands of hardworking people who work in meat and poultry processing facilities across the country. This workforce has a uniquely essential role in our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tyson has transformed the way it operates and has put in place a host of safeguards and guidelines that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance at our more than 100 production facilities across the country.

On Thursday, Noelle O’Mara, group president of prepared foods at Tyson Foods joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the safety of the food supply and how operations have changed to ensure the safety of their team members.

