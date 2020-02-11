How the Iowa caucuses ‘broke down in every way possible’

Democratic Party leaders and activists are describing widespread missteps in planning and implementation that made the Iowa caucuses a historic disaster.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price speaks to members of the media during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In interviews, they blamed bad decisions by party officials, technology failures and poor communication for the mess that humiliated Democrats, undermined confidence in the results and threatens to end the state’s tradition of going first.

They said poor planning was to blame for problems with a smartphone app and phone hotline used to report results.

And several officials said the Iowa Democratic Party’s decision to wait nearly a full day before releasing any results was a key miscalculation.

