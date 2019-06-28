How honking your car horn could land you a ticket

It's one of the many sounds of La Crosse.

Cars drive down Third street in downtown La Crosse

For drivers there are many reasons people use their horns, but did you know it could cost you if you honk for the wrong reason?

"Almost never to be perfectly honest. Usually any situation that would require it is usually over before you get a chance to do it. Maybe if it's a safety issue or somebody's pulling out and they doesn't see you, you know just let them know you're there. But that's about the only situation," said Todd Lawrence, of La Crosse, when asked when he honks his horn.

According to a Wisconsin State Statute, police can issue a ticket if a driver uses their horn for any reason besides safety.

"As a citizen or as a driver you want to think about when you're using your horn, is it a necessary horn usage for safety, to alert somebody. Or are you using it just simply because you're disgruntled with the way somebody else was driving on the road," said Lt. Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police Department.

In La Crosse, a ticket for honking would cost $86.20.

"I would say blasting for no reason and recieving a fine for that seems appropriate. For just honking my horn at a stoplight, I would definitely not expect to get a fine for that," said Rebecca Tooke of La Crosse.

Schott says the biggest factor that goes into deciding whether a driver is violating the statute is if the honk was needed, or extreme.

"I think it's case by case and we'll look at that. We'll look at if there's a complaint on it, we'll look at if we've observed it ourselves in driving and then was it a necessary use of your horn or was it unnecessary," said Schott.

In La Crosse, police gave out one ticket and one warning for honking in 2018.

So far in 2019 they have given out one ticket.

In Eau Claire, police say there is no specific law against honking, but drivers can be fined up to $25 for using their horn unnecessarily.