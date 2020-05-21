How expectant mothers can support pregnancy and postpartum

As governments, industries and citizens worldwide adjust to a new normal, new and expectant mothers have also seen challenges in navigating pregnancy and postpartum in the COVID-19 era. For expectant mothers across the world, the pandemic has caused a huge spike in stress and anxiety, compounded by upended birth plans, altered family planning, and hospital safety concerns.

Experts have acknowledged that little is known about the impact of the virus on pregnant women. Major national health organizations advise that pregnant women take the same precautions as everyone else, including avoiding those who are sick, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands. But is there anything more expectant mothers should be doing to support their pregnancy?

On Thursday, fitness and wellness lifestyle expert, Jamie Hess, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss her tips on navigating pregnancy and postpartum to keep themselves and their babies safe.

One of the best practices Hess encouraged expectant mothers to do is to take a prenatal multi-vitamin.

“There’s actually something called choline. This is critical in babies’ brain development, yet less than 10% of pregnant women are meeting their recommended daily intake of choline.”

Hess said a healthy diet is important too.

“Be extra mindful of what you’re putting in your body, because you truly are eating for two,” she said.

She said you should double-down on fruits, vegetables and dark, leafy greens. They have nutrients that are important for the baby’s development. Also, make sure you increase your water and fiber intake.

Experts say expectant moms should also get about 150 minutes of light to moderate exercise every week. But it’s important to consult your doctor before any prenatal fitness plan.