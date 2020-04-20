How contact tracing will likely operate when Central Wisconsin reopens

Contact tracing is one of the key pieces of the Badger Bounce Back plan Governor Tony Evers announced Monday. Local health departments are in charge of the tracing right now, which can be a challenge when some people don't show symptoms but are spreading the virus.

Employees of local health departments are responsible for calling close contacts of someone who believes they have COVID-19 (WSAW Photo).

Two things are key when tracking the spread of coronavirus, timing and capacity. If we were to see a surge in cases when we open, health departments would have to have a large enough staff to inform contacts quickly.

Tracking exposed people within 48 hours of positive test result is just one aspect of the Badger Bounce back plan.

"Our ability to bring on board this targeted number of an additional 1,000 contact tracers is really fundamental to our ability to move those resources out across the state, whether it’s focused on a particular outbreak, whether it’s more broadly," said Andrea Palm, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

With 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marathon County, the health department told Newschannel 7 they have been able to manage tracking the spread.

"Kind of like a detective, if you will. We keep going a layer deeper and a layer deeper because what we're trying to find out is who may have been exposed to the person," said Judy Burrows, program director of community health improvement for the Marathon County Health Department.

As soon as they find contacts, getting them quarantined quickly is crucial.

The Clark County Health Department health officer and director Brittany Mews told Newschannel 7, “By not quarantining ‘healthy’ close contacts, individuals may spread the virus to others without knowing, which creates a revolving-door situation.”

Burrows told says if Marathon County saw a surge in cases with reopening, a force of people would have to be dedicated to calling contacts.

"When there's a high number of cases being diagnosed, it takes a lot of time to do that contact tracing. If we had the same number of cases that, say, Dane County does, we would be terribly behind in contact tracing, and we would need more capacity to do it," she said.

The health department would work to re-dedicate its staff to tracking, before turning to other sources for help.

"We would start with re-assigning people that are doing other work to do the contact tracing. We’ve trained staff that don’t typically do that work to be able to do it," said Burrows.

Burrows says social distancing will be crucial when we reopen, because when a positive patient has been in a grocery store or mall, it's nearly impossible to track contact. The health department is focusing on potential positive cases and their known direct contacts.

"We work with people on an individual level to control the spread of the disease they either have or might have," she said.

Better contact tracing goes hand in hand with more testing. Right now, much of the general public cannot get a test, and can only speculate about whether their contacts may have picked up the virus.

Governor Evers says he's setting a goal of averaging 12,000 COVID-19 tests per day. Knowing who is positive is key in looking at how the virus is moving through a community.