How COVID-19 impacts area hair salons and barber shops

While many places of business have closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, one place you're probably still going to go, is to get your haircut. So how are hair salons and barber shops dealing with the uncertainty that's gripped all of us?

“We just have to take things an extra step to make sure everyone is safe, everyone is healthy."

Sanitation has always been a priority at Terradea in downtown Wausau, but in light of the Coronavirus, they've taken that to a new level.

"Now we are Barbiciding and Lysoling all of the chairs after everyone leaves,” says Kelly McCarthy, owner of Terradea. “We're putting 15 minutes in between each client so that we can spray down every chair, every surface."

In addition, Terradea, usually friendly for people without appointments who want to trim their mane, has had to put a stop to that.

"The other thing that we're doing is we're not taking walk-ins,” said McCarthy. “We just can't ensure that we can have enough cleanup time between each client."

And that puts McCarthy in a predicament. Even if Terradea hasn't been forced to shut down, the bottom line has taken a hit over the last few weeks.

"It's a hard spot,” McCarthy said. “I mean we hate to turn our clients away, and I hate to have my staff go without income, everybody works on commission."

A locally owned salon with connections to much of the Wausau community, Terradea wants to be there for their clients as much as possible during these tough times.

"We kind of all have to have each other’s backs. And our clients, you know, mean the world to us, because obviously they're our bread and butter, and we've gotten to know all our clients, they're like family and friends. So we don't want them sick either.