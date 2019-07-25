Housing and Homeless Coalition of Marathon County count result in largest number of homeless people ever

The United Way of Marathon County's Housing and Homeless Coalition reported the largest number ever of homeless people living in the region. It happened during the biannual Point in Time Count.

During the count volunteers with the coalition are assigned a region to search. Typically the locations are known or suspected locations where homeless people sleep or camp. The volunteers approach people they find and ask if they self-identify as homeless.

This year volunteers found 27 people. The organization's co-chair Pam Anderson said she's already planning a sit down with local charitable organizations.

"There may be more we identify today, but right now it's 27. That's the highest [number] ever" she said. "We have a shortage of family units; Do we need a 12 month warming center possibly? These are all going to be part of the discussions that we have going forward."

Each person who was found were invited to the Salvation Army to get connected with resources that could help. Long-time volunteer Dan Mills said homelessness can happen to anyone.

"If you see yourself going into that direction, get to the agency that's can help you before you end up in it. It's a lot more difficult to get out of homelessness the longer you are in."

If you are homeless, on the verge of becoming homeless, or know someone who is, call 211.

United Way’s 211 is a free, confidential information & referral service, available 24/7 for health and human service needs. The 211 number serves residents of Marathon, Portage, Lincoln, Oneida & Vilas Counties.