House fire in Weston is firefighter training

A fire in Weston near Schofield Avenue is a training scene. South Area Fire District, of SAFER, says the training is a property at 1919 Schofield Avenue.

The department notified the public Sept. 30 on its Facebook page.

Training began at 8 a.m. It's expected to wrap up in the early afternoon. The department says depending on wind direction there may be smoke over Schofield Avenue. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel if able. If passing the training, do not stop in traffic.