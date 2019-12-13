House committee expected to take historic vote on Trump impeachment

Approval of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump is expected Friday in the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Judiciary committee debated articles of impeachment well into the night on Thursday. They are expected to vote Friday. (Source: CNN)

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler abruptly delayed action on the historic vote late Thursday night. Committee members clashed all day Thursday.

The panel slogged for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines.

Republicans insisted on lengthy debate and votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump.

They won no Democratic support and had no hope of winning any.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted his approval of the Republican effort, calling the GOP lawmakers on the panel “warriors.”

The panel is expected to approve the impeachment charges Friday, which would sent them to the full House for a vote next week.

Trump denies doing anything wrong.

