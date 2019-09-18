Hotel given more time to fix building issues or face being torn down

Owners of a Stevens Point hotel are getting more time to make some much needed improvements but the city could still tear it down.

Back in June the city of Stevens Point gave owners of the Comfort Suites 60 days to fix the place up. It's been closed since May but has faced issues for years. It's seen water damage, mold issues and just deteriorating construction.

Mayor Mike Wiza says as long as their is progress the building won't be teared down. "If it turns out nobody is turning out to the job site for three weeks we are probably going to reinstate the raze order. We can do that anytime but as long as they have a plan we have agreed to suspend the raze order."

In the mean time the public is not allowed in the building. Wiza says electricians have pulled permits to begin work on the building.