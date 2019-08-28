Hotel at SentryWorld to open in spring 2021

SentryWorld plans to break ground in 2020 for a new hotel at its golf course in Stevens Point.

The CEO says they’re looking to create a golf destination experience with a new luxury. SentryWorld is home to a world-class 18-hole golf course in Wisconsin. It also includes banquet facilities, a restaurant, and a sports complex.

Next spring they will tear down a building used for company visitors and build the hotel alongside the 18th hole.

“It was a natural fit to want a very nice boutique hotel,” explained Pete McPartland, SentryWorld CEO.

The lobby will be in the style of the current clubhouse and rooms will have a view of the fairway. The hotel will be open to SentryWorld's more than 2,300 employees and the Stevens Point community.

“Our retirees can use it…visitors who come to Stevens Point for conventions, and trade shows and things like that, because of its central location,” McPartland explained.

The hotel will have 60-70 rooms dedicated to serving its business customers, but also to create a weekend experience for golfers or people who want to host events here.

General Manager of SentryWorld Mike James the hotel will offer something different from what is currently in the area.

“From the golfer's point of view, we will have rooms that speak directly to them and all the things that they like to do,” James said.

It will also be a place for corporate retreats and weddings.

They expect the hotel to be open by 2021.