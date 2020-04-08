Hospital working to calms fears of expectant mothers

As hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin continue to treat patients with COVID-19, expectant mothers are still delivering babies in those same buildings.

Ask any mother and they'll tell you having a baby is both exciting and terrifying. Add to that, a worldwide pandemic, and the process is even scarier. Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital is just one health care provider in our area that has modified how it deals with expectant mothers.

"We have been working to make sure our doctors have the ability to do virtual appointments. We want to make sure that all of our moms are keeping all of their appointments during this time and just making sure that they're staying as healthy as they can be before they deliver," says Brandi Jo Cavegn, Ascension's Regional Director of Women and Families.

And, when it comes time to deliver, the hospital's maternity unit is prepared, too. All hospital staff wears masks all of the time. Entry into the hospital is limited and everyone who comes in is questioned about coronavirus symptoms. We're told mothers who have tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are still housed in the unit, but on a special wing

According to Cavegn, "We have rooms set aside on one hallway for the moms who are PUI or positive and those rooms are set up with additional equipment and are ready to go to care for those moms. Additionally, the rooms on the other hallways are ready to take care of moms who don't have any symptoms."

Hospitals are only allowing moms and one significant other to be in the labor and delivery unit, at this time. And, after babies are born they're being sent home as soon as it's safely possible.

"We are looking at shortened length of stay so that mom can get home as quick as she feel comfortable and with that, we're doing virtual visits afterwards so that they can check in," says Cavegn.

Even though expectant mothers aren't at any greater risk of contracting the coronavirus, the hospital hopes these steps offer a little extra peace of mind.