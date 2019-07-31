Horses shown at Wisconsin Valley Fair

The Wisconsin Valley Fair always offers food, rides and music, but some people come strictly for the animals.

Wednesday, we caught up with some kids and parents, practicing their horse showmanship.

Participants say working with the animals teaches them about patience and working through challenges, while also doing something they love.

"Best thing about showing horses is, you're getting your kid involved with the horse- and watching them grow with the horse, and watching them learning a lot and finding success in something that they love to do," Tracey McDonald with Marathon County Horsemasters said.

McDonalad says there are more than 40 participants in various events this year throughout the fair, who range in age from 8 years old up to 19.