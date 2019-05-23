Mother of Kayla Berg attends Missing Children’s Day Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. hosted their 36th annual Missing Children’s Day Ceremony earlier this week. Hope Berg, Kayla Berg's mom, was asked to be part of it.

Kayla Berg went missing almost 10 years ago. She got into a car in Antigo, was reportedly dropped off in Wausau, and hasn't been seen since. Hope Berg was able to share Kayla's story as part of the event.

The ceremony included a roundtable, where participants talked about ways to protect children from harm. They also included law enforcement, with the goal of discussing the best ways to approach a missing person's case, when it's first reported.

"To have people be recognized for the work that they do for missing children is unbelievable. We all have that same goal, we all want to put a stop to the epidemic that’s going on. That's what it is it's an epidemic with missing and exploited children. And we want to bring our children home," Berg said.

Like any parent who has experienced what she has, Hope Berg says she will always have faith that she'll get to see her daughter again.

"I can have days where I’m down. But there's no proof no DNA evidence stating that she's not out there. Until that I will never stop speaking for her, I am her voice and no one is her voice but me," Berg explained.

Missing Children’s Day is officially celebrated on May 25th. There will be events held in Wausau.