Hoops for Hunger hopes to stock the shelves at the UWSP food pantry

College can be expensive enough but for some even getting enough food is a struggle so a basketball game fundraiser is hoping to help change that.

Wanda Willkom the President of the Coaches Committee at UWSP Men's Basketball knows first hand what that is like. "I am a product of one of those students that went without eating when I was in college so it's very close to my heart."

College students going hungry is nothing new that's why The Cupboard was established eight years ago on the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point campus, a student run food pantry for college students.

"Helps students if they are trying to decide between buying groceries and paying for rent. It eliminates that extra cost for them," explained Elizabeth Wilson, a sophomore that is the Operations Coordinator for The Cupboard.

They have between 40-60 students a week that use this service but the problem is these shelves are a little empty. "We are always looking for more donations. The shelves are usually a little more full," said Wilson.

For the eighth year in a row the athletic department is helping out. "We have what we call 'Hoops for Hunger'. It's our purple gold game so it is a scrummage with a game day atmosphere," said Willkom.

At the game the group is asking for donations to help stock the pantry. "We are looking for vegetables and fruit and breakfast items. Just like things students can eat and make easily in dorms," said Wilson.

The game is on Tuesday, November 5 at the field house on the UWSP campus. They start collecting food at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.