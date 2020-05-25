People pay respects to the fallen at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is honoring service members killed in action. COVID-19 means they cannot hold their usual Memorial Day gathering and motorcycle ride.

Bikers ride through the Highground (WSAW Photo).

To be safe this year, motorcycles won't ride in a big group, and they've pre-recorded the names of the fallen. But one veteran says you don't need a parade or even a ceremony to thank someone for their sacrifice.

The memorial is home to tributes to veterans of each war. There is one national tribute, along with one for Wisconsinites who lost their lives. It also is the home of the National Native American Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

As speakers played the names of those lost, family members and friends rang the Liberty Bell in their honor.

“They never die. You say their name, they don't die," said Thomas R. Stangl of the Leathernecks MC International, a group of marine veterans who give back by helping veterans in need. Monday, he’s riding in honor of those missing and killed in action.

People rode in from all over the state and stopped to pay their respects at the expansive memorial. Bikers usually ride in a large group of 300, but separated into smaller groups this year.

"It's utilized as a fundraiser, they get patches and rockers, and the majority of these bikers have done this for over 10 years," said Chris Pettis, executive director of the Highground.

Veterans here say it's important to mark this day. Even if some are choosing to stay home.

"Just take the time to remember, even if it's just something personal or swing into places like this," said Stangl. “This is for the fallen and the missing. That's what this day is for, and that's what we rode for.”

Pettis says so much that we take for granted is made possible by their sacrifices.

"Ability to vote, ability to be all over social media and say what's on their mind without any retribution, ability to get in a vehicle and drive from point a to point B," he said.

To learn more about the Highground, click here .