Honor Flights postponed nationwide until Aug. 31

The Honor Flight Network Board of Directors made the difficult decision to extend its mandatory suspension of all trips through Aug. 31 in response to updated guidance from Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia and federal authorities over the coronavirus.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight Co-Founder Jim Campbell said last month they had four trips scheduled this year: April 20, May 18, Sept. 7 and Oct. 12.

The Honor Flight Network announcement states, “Unfortunately, the vast majority of the veterans we serve fall into the CDC’s high-risk category. Many of the veterans also live in community settings, such as retirement homes or assisted living facilities, where the risk of spreading illness is extremely high. Our highest priority is their safety.”

