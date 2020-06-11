Honor Flight missions canceled for the remainder of 2020

All Honor Flight missions for the remainder of 2020 have been canceled.

According to a Facebook post from the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, the National Honor Flight Network announced the cancelations this morning. The post goes on to say, “While we are heartbroken, we would never put our veterans and volunteers at risk. Rest assured that we at Never Forgotten Honor Flight will never stop until we have given each and every one of our heroes their well-deserved, and long-overdue Trip of a Lifetime!”

All veterans and guardians will receive written correspondence from Never Forgotten Honor Flight within a couple of weeks. All donations received will be used for future flights.