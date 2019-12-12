Homeowners in Wausau wake up to smell, flooded sewage in homes

Homeowners in Wausau are cleaning up the mess after a bypass pumping station stopped working Thursday morning flooding more than a dozen homes with sewage.

According to the Department of Public Works, an independent contractor that replaced a sewer main near the Wastewater Treatment Plant caused the incident. They will be responsible for the cost of repairs.

“Everything that had a drain was backing up,” explained Denise Cherek who lives in the impacted area. “My washtubs were full of a blue-green muddy looking yuck.”

Cherek has lived in her home on Waytt Street for the last 26 years and has never had a problem with sewage backup, although minor flooding has been an issue in the area before.

“It was a terrible smell, it was spilling out all over the floor,” she added.

The city tells NewsChannel 7 that at least 12 homes experienced sewage flooding as of Thursday afternoon, however, many homeowners weren’t home when the city and contractor went door to door. The Public Works Department will check with residents as later on in the evening after normal business hours.

Cherek’s neighbor who lives across the street from her received 18 inches of sewage in her basement and had to call in a restoration company to disinfect the place.

“It is to our understanding that there are about 35 homes possibly affected and each home will be affected differently,” said Josh Norton with Northstar Restoration. “This dangerous because you are interacting with E. coli, bacteria…all sorts of things that could be a part of sewage.”

Residents who believe they have been impacted by the sewage backup are asked to contact the Wausau Public Works Department. You can reach them by calling (715) 261-6960.