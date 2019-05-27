Homemade explosive device kills Illinois resident in Waupaca County

Two Waupaca County men are facing negligent homicide charges for the death of a 44-year-old from Illinois who was struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device.

The sheriff's office says the device didn't ignite properly, and metal tubing exploded.

The call to 911 Sunday night said there was an explosion and a person was struck by a piece of metal.

The victim died at the scene. The person is not being publicly identified yet.

A 38-year-old man from New London and a 43-year-old man from Clintonville were arrested Monday. The sheriff's office is recommending a charge of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons, explosives or fire. They also are not being publicly identified yet.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating the case and has received assistance from the state Department of Criminal Justice; Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Wisconsin State Patrol; the Waupaca County district attorney's office; Marion and Weyauwega police departments; Marion Fire Department and Clintonville Area Ambulance.