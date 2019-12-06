Homeless Shelter selling Popular Scarves

As the temperatures drop in Wisconsin, the New Community Shelter in Green Bay is busy making scarves. These are not your ordinary scarves though. These are cheesy scarves.

Kari Watt, the creator of the scarves, started the project 5 years ago. Back then she made 70 scarves. Now the project has almost made half a million dollars.

A team of volunteers helps create the scarves by adding holes, cutting the fringes. To compliment the scarf, cheesy headbands and mittens are being added to the project this year.

Each scarf will cost you 10 dollars. All of the proceeds go to supporting the New Community Shelter.