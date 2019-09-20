Homeland Security Investigation leads to child porn charges

Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for a 32-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography.

Kyle Wickersham, of Wausau, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators said he upload to child porn files using an app on his phone in January. The Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the Homeland Security Investigation referral. A special agent determined Wickersham was employed by a Rothschild jewelry store. He was arrested at work Thursday.

He's been ordered to not use the internet or have contact with people under the age of 18.

He's expected to learn Oct. 22 if his case will head to trial.