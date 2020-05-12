Home and car sales picking up

When it comes to the things we buy in life, homes and vehicles are two of the most expensive.

During this pandemic, both the real estate and auto industries, like many others, have taken a hit.

But in recent days, demand for homes and automobiles has picked up.

After dropping off a cliff in early March, home showings in Brown County are surging.

"Last weekend, you can see that we had more showings last weekend in 2020 than we did in 2019 at the same time, so that's what that tells me, that the real estate market is still very healthy in this uneasy economic time," says Ashwaubenon real estate agent Ben Bartolazzi looking at a graph on his computer showing the trends in home showings.

At S&L Motors in Pulaski, two months of watching sales fall 50-percent appear to be over.

"People they're creatures of habit, they want to get out, they can't be penned up forever and we're seeing an uptick in our business," says S & L Motors Sales Manager Randy Hylok.

And according to Hylok, the coronavirus has created a buyers market.

"Used car prices have dropped because the market has been soft, and the manufacturers on the new side is zero-percent for 72 (months) and .09-percent for 84 (months), is starting to get the customers back in the market," says Hylok.

While demand is also there for homes, Bartolazzi says the inventory of homes for sale remains low.

But he adds that with increased demand, based on the number of showings, it will be interesting to see if more listings are just around the corner.

"We're headed in the right direction, people are starting to get used to the new normal and taking extra precautions obviously which is good, it's always good to stay clean and healthy, but people are ready to get on with their lives it seems like according to this," says Bartolazzi.