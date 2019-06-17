Home Depot volunteers remodel deck, ramp making it safe for veteran

A Wisconsin Rapids veteran’s home is safer thanks to a dedicated group of volunteers.

Saturday, two members from the Masonic Lodge #128 in Wisconsin Rapids, a community volunteer from Solarus, other local veterans and employees from Home Depot spent the day remodeling an existing ramp and deck.

“The reason we, Team Depot, became involved was the veteran's daughter came into the Wisconsin Rapids Home Depot Store looking for help because her father tripped and went to reach for the handrail and it failed; causing the veteran to fall and sustain a head injury,” explained Team Depot Captain and fellow veteran Tim Halverson by email.

All the monies are donated by The Home Depot Foundation. The Non-Profit partner is the Buckley Baldwin VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids.

Halverson said they plan to do at least eight other project in the area this year.