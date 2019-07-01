Home Depot volunteers build deck, wheel ramp for Wisconsin Rapids veteran



“Veterans helping veterans, it doesn’t get much better.”

Those are the words of Tim Halverson. He’s a US Army veteran and Team Home Depot captain in Wisconsin Rapids.

Several Saturdays each summer you’ll find him and about a dozen other volunteers doing service projects for local veterans.

Saturday, Team Depot constructed a new deck and wheelchair ramp to make getting in and out of a home much easier for a veteran that uses a wheelchair. Prior to the project, the veteran’s wife would have to move the wheel chair down three steps by herself.

Halverson explained by email, the team of volunteers got involved after learning the veteran’s wife went to the Wood County Veterans Office looking for assistance.

He says Team Depot works in tandem with Wood County Veterans Services in assisting veterans with their needs.

“Sharron would take Dean in and out of the house by herself multiple times during the day. With the new deck and wheelchair ramp, Dean is able to sit outside in the nicer weather and Sharron has a much easier time taking him to his many doctor appointments,” Halverson said.

Buckley Baldwin VFW Post #2534 sponsored the veteran. The Home Depot Foundation/Team Depot provided the grant to cover the cost of materials. Twelve employees from Home Depot Store #4942 in Wisconsin Rapids volunteered their day off to build the new deck and wheelchair ramp.

Halverson said they were also assisted by a veteran from Arkdale who has become a permanent member of the Wisconsin Rapids Team Depot.

The project was funded entirely by The Home Depot Foundation/Team Depot.

