Holidays and football can escalate domestic violence situations, contribute to rise in calls

For women trapped in domestic violence situations, police say the month following the holiday season sees a rise in calls for help as victims seek to leave abusive environments exacerbated by higher alcohol intake and drug misuse.

Shirley's House of Hope in Marshfield, Dec. 24, 2019 (WSAW Photo)

At Shirley’s House of Hope in Marshfield, cofounder and executive director Julie Cravillion says they currently have five of their seven program spaces full—and expect the remainder to fill up quickly after the holidays. They provide emergency shelter and a 9-month healing program for victims of domestic violence as well as a victim’s children, in addition to a Recovery Center after victims graduate the 9-month program. Since their founding in 2010 the organization has served 460 victims in Marshfield, where every year the organization’s website says about 1,000 victims reach out for help in domestic violence situations.

Shirley’s House of Hope admits an average of five new victims every year during and immediately after the holiday season, Cravillion noted. But while holiday stress is a common publicized factor, football season is a frequent—but less obvious—abuse trigger.

“The police always tells us about getting more calls for domestic violence when there’s games on and lots of drinking and family together,” Cravillion said. “Alcohol involved, other drugs—many times that can escalate to a point of violence after a game if their team loses.”

Overall, holiday stress can be a contributing or escalating factor to domestic violence, Cravillion said. But women are reluctant to leave during a time when special emphasis is placed on family events.

“We will get more calls after the holidays, because women will stay in a domestic violence situation for their children so they can celebrate with family, and then after the holidays we’ll get many calls from women who are looking for shelter options,” Cravillion said. Summertime is another common high point for calls, when children are out of school and it can be easier for women to move.

For victims looking for a way out, Cravillion recommends an exit plan and preparation. “Have your important papers with you so that if you need to leave you have the documents you need to move forward. Have a plan, have some items packed, make sure you stay in rooms where there is an exit and that you can get out,” she noted. And for those who might be visiting family or loved ones they don’t normally see, she advises keeping an eye out for red flags like isolation or behavior controlled by somebody else.

“Know that this is a place where you will be welcomed, you will be loved, and receive the services that you need.”

If you need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or reach out to local law enforcement who can connect you to local shelter options like Shirley’s House of Hope.

