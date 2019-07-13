Hodag volunteer celebrates 41 years working at the festival

Festivals such as the Hodag Country Fest allow for local organizations to fund raise with food and concession stands. Lorraine Henrichs has done just that; for 41 years.

Henrichs helps run a food booth for The Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Rhinelander, where she taught for 21 years.

"It's a good fund raiser for the school, and we have a lot of good fun," said Henrichs.

She added that although this well be her last year working as a volunteer on the festival grounds, she plans to keep coming back as a country music fan.

"The 41 years I spent here was just unbelievable, I'll never give it up."

The Hodag music festival concludes on Sunday.