Hodag volunteer celebrates 41 years working at the festival

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Festivals such as the Hodag Country Fest allow for local organizations to fund raise with food and concession stands. Lorraine Henrichs has done just that; for 41 years.
Henrichs helps run a food booth for The Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Rhinelander, where she taught for 21 years.
"It's a good fund raiser for the school, and we have a lot of good fun," said Henrichs.
She added that although this well be her last year working as a volunteer on the festival grounds, she plans to keep coming back as a country music fan.
"The 41 years I spent here was just unbelievable, I'll never give it up."
The Hodag music festival concludes on Sunday.