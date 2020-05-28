Hodag cancellation affects Wausau native Brett Westgrove

Like many artists, it's been a tough few months for Brett Westgrove.

"Hodag would've been my first live performance since all this started,” said Westgrove.

The Wausau native has the itch to perform again, but with the cancellation of the 2020 Hodag Country Festival, he'll have to wait longer to get back on stage.

"Not being able to get up there and do that show, especially that show, back home, is so, so hard."

Being able to bring joy to thousands of people just an hour away from home is something Westgrove always has marked on his calendar.

"It's not only near and dear, but it's one of the biggest performances of course,” said Westgrove. “You know home-state crowd, on top of all that, it's huge. It's the highlight of my year."

The cancellation isn't just difficult for Westgrove because of his roots. Festivals like Hodag are enormously important for artists like him to grow their brand.

"You know it's not only a home state show, but it's also a really big show,” Westgrove said. “So for artists who are on the rise and kind of smaller like me, it's really difficult, because we count on shows like this to drive our exposure."

But Westgrove also knows pulling off a festival like Hodag with appropriate measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus would be ambitious.

"Social distancing, sure we've been doing it for a couple of months now, but it's not natural,” Westgrove said. “So I think it would be really, really tough."

And as much as he wants to get back on stage, microphone in hand, in front of a big crowd, he understands why the decision to cancel was made.

"I can't say that I'm not glad that Hodag is doing the right thing for their community. I think that's number one, no matter what else happens."

Westgrove says support for artists like him on social media and streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify are more important than ever right now.

Meanwhile on Hodag's website, they already have the countdown in place: 406 days until Hodag 2021.