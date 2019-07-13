Hodag Country Festival wraps up Sunday

Those attending the 42nd Annual Hodag Music Festival say it’s one of the best events they’ve been to all summer long.

Over the last two days, the outdoor celebration has drawn roughly 20,000 people to the City of Rhinelander; many of those visitors are staying on the Hodag campground site in their campers.

“This is my first time here and it’s been amazing,” shouted Jessica Danielson who traveled from Michigan to attend the music festival. “This is like a party. I don’t know the people performing but this is all about having fun.”

The festival started on Thursday and consist of several local and regional musicians that will play on the main stage.

“I have been coming to Hodag since I was in high school,” added Stacy Schoapke who attended this year’s event. “It’s a tradition for my family and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Vendors who set up shop on the campground say this is a huge financial help for them as well.

“Business is going great,” said Jeff Junemann who is a cook at Rocky Rocco Pizza and Pasta. “We came and set up here because who doesn’t like pizza. It goes good with anything your drinking throughout the day.”

Majority of the Festival fans enjoy being able to bring in their own food and beverages into the performance area and campgrounds. Many of them tell NewsChannel 7 that’s one of the reasons they come back every year.

Hodag ends on Sunday evening.