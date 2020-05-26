Committee approves permit for Hodag Country Festival

The Oneida County Public Safety Committee voted today to authorize the Large Assembly Permit for the Hodag Country Festival in July.

After discussion and public comment, the committee voted 4-1 to allow the festival to go on. Committee member Billy Freed, the lone no vote, explained, “The sheriff was involved, the Board of Health was involved. Of course, the lawyers were involved. The promoters of the event and the supervisors. And I think everyone understands the concerns on the health front, I think everyone understands the concerns on an economic standpoint, as well as constitutional rights. And it was a good healthy discussion.”

With the granting of the permit, 25 additional measures will be put into place for this year’s event. Some of those conditions include offering refunds or rollovers for those uncomfortable attending this year, canceling the chair line on Wednesday night, limiting the number of weekend wristbands, providing masks for employees and volunteers, and encouraging festival-goers to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Hodag Country Festival is set to take place July 9 through July 12 in Rhinelander.

