Ho-Chunk's Madison casino to begin phased reopening starting May 27

Ho-Chunk Gaming's Madison casino is set to begin a partial reopen starting May 27, according to Ho-Chunk Nation Tuesday.

In a release, Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle said that the casino will slowly reopen in a series of stages, in order to comply with "Forward Dane," Dane County's plan to slowly reopen amid the coronavirus.

In the first phase of reopening, the casino will be open with limited hours and only to members of the Ho-Chunk Gaming - Madison Player's Club Wisconsin. Food and beverage operations at the casino will also remain close.

Anyone who enters the casino will be required to have their temperatures taken. President WhiteEagle adds that other safety measures will be put in place, such as Plexiglas installed where transactions occur, placing hand sanitizer throughout the facility and employees will be required to frequently wash their hands.

A health and safety inspection is scheduled for May 20 at the casino. In the meantime, the casino will begin to recall "required" staff in order to restart 400 of their 1,300 slot machines, according to the release.

Since April 17, anyone on Ho-Chunk Nation property has been required to wear face coverings when they are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Ho-Chunk did not release reopening dates for its other facilities in Wisconsin.

All of Ho-Chunk's casinos closed on March 17.