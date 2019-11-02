Wausau Hmong New Year celebration begins

Saturday marked the first day of the Wausau Hmong New Year celebration at D.C. Everest's Greenheck Field House.

Hmong New Year falls after the harvest season in November or December.

People can spend months hand making their outfits for the big celebration.

"Walking around this event here, you will see a lot of Hmong individuals in their traditional Hmong outfit. What's interesting is these outfits are now having a modern aspect or addition to it,” said Yee Leng Xiong, public relations for the Wausau Hmong New Year.

The celebration honors ancestors and blesses families for the new year. There will be dance performances, crafts and food continuing tomorrow until 6 p.m.