Historic Commission asks raze order rescinded for Fox Theater

An effort to save the Fox Theater in Stevens Point is moving forward.

After a meeting between the Historic Preservation and Design Review Commission and CREATE Portage County, the group trying to save the Fox, the Commission passed a unanimous recommendation to rescind the raze order Wednesday.

CREATE Portage County says there's still a lot of work to do.

The recommendation by the Commission is non-binding, but in a Facebook post, CREATE says the meeting between them and the Commission gave the Commission reason to lend their full support.

CREATE's plan will have the rear of the building demolished, preserving the iconic facade and front side, attaching a newly constructed building to what remains.

"The city is very supportive of CREATE's new plan, and I hope that other people in the community see it that way," said mayor Mike WIza. "This is very likely our last chance to do something with this building, short of demolishing it."

The raze order was issued July 22, 90 days from that is October 20 for CREATE Portage County to raise the necessary money.

Mayor Wiza says when the 90 days expires, if they see progress and some of their safety issues are addressed, they can extend beyond the October 20 deadline.