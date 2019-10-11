Hilight Zone Week 8

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 53, Owen-Withee 25
Algoma 54, St. Mary Catholic 18
Antigo 21, Wausau East 14
Appleton East 28, Oshkosh West 26
Appleton North 28, Appleton West 10
Auburndale 40, North Fond du Lac 6
Badger 26, Delavan-Darien 0
Baldwin-Woodville 30, Prescott 0
Bangor 50, Brookwood 0
Bay Port 58, Sheboygan South 3
Bonduel 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 19
Cambria-Friesland 46, Fall River 15
Cashton 14, Royall 13
Catholic Memorial 24, Waukesha West 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
Chilton 28, Brillion 6
Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire North 7
Colby 20, Cadott 0
Colfax 34, Glenwood City 0
Columbus 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Crivitz 54, Crandon 14
DeForest 48, Beaver Dam 7
Eleva-Strum 14, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Fennimore 21, Cuba City 14
Franklin 62, Racine Horlick 14
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Gibraltar 36, Sevastopol 14
Grantsburg 14, Webster 8
Greendale 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Hilbert 62, Howards Grove 0
Horicon/Hustisford 38, Pardeeville 0
Ithaca 22, De Soto 20
Jefferson 32, East Troy 14
Kenosha Indian Trail 12, Oak Creek 0
Kewaskum 36, Berlin 35, OT
Kewaunee 43, Oconto 8
Kickapoo/LaFarge 28, Necedah 14
Kiel 40, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 35, Kaukauna 0
La Crosse Logan 40, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0
Lake Mills 42, Lodi 7
Lakeland 32, Ashland 6
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Poynette 7
Lancaster 34, Aquinas 0
Little Chute 6, Luxemburg-Casco 0, OT
Lomira 33, Laconia 14
Luck 44, Prairie Farm 6
Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Parker 6
Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 6
Marathon 47, Tomahawk 14
Marquette University 13, Germantown 3
Medford Area 35, Mosinee 14
Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0
Merrill 27, Rhinelander 21, OT
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 62, Milwaukee Madison 0
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 44, Milwaukee South 0
Mineral Point 47, Darlington 16
Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 0
Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 0
Nekoosa 17, Wisconsin Dells 13
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 14
New Berlin West 42, Brown Deer 8
New London 63, Green Bay East 0
New Richmond 42, Ellsworth 6
Northland Pines 13, Highland 7
Northwestern 42, Bloomer 18
Oconomowoc 28, Waukesha North 21
Oconto Falls 20, Marinette 12
Onalaska 41, La Crosse Central 0
Osceola 28, Saint Croix Central 27
Pewaukee 67, West Allis Central 6
Plymouth 42, Winneconne 0
Potosi/Cassville 44, Southwestern 8
Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 8
Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 6
Randolph 16, Deerfield 12
Random Lake 18, Oostburg 0
Reedsburg Area 42, Baraboo 13
Reedsville 20, Mishicot 6
Ripon 44, Waupun 7
River Falls 21, Superior 0
River Valley 41, Westby 6
Shoreland Lutheran 52, Saint Thomas More 6
Slinger 10, Homestead 3
Somerset 44, Amery 6
South Milwaukee 7, Greenfield 6
Sparta 25, Holmen 20
St. Croix Falls 59, Cameron 6
Stratford 6, Edgar 0
Tomah 21, West Salem 7
Tri-County 51, Bowler/Gresham 0
Two Rivers 34, Roncalli 8
Union Grove 28, Elkhorn Area 14
University School of Milwaukee 54, Living Word Lutheran 8
Waterford 49, Burlington 14
Watertown 42, Oregon 13
Waunakee 54, Portage 7
Wausaukee 47, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 16
Wauwatosa West 14, Wauwatosa East 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 20, Riverdale 16
West De Pere 27, Wrightstown 6
Whitehall 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Whitnall 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Mayville 0
Xavier 10, Seymour 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Markesan vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.
Hilight Zone Week 8
