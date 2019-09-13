Hilight Zone Week 4

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
Algoma 42, Gillett 0
Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8
Amherst 52, Shiocton 0
Antigo 20, Ashland 0
Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7
Appleton North 28, Neenah 24
Aquinas 35, Cuba City 14
Arcadia 25, Viroqua 13
Arrowhead 31, Waukesha West 28
Ashwaubenon 17, Sheboygan South 14
Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6
Augusta 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Badger 35, Elkhorn Area 13
Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14
Bangor 55, Necedah 6
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Beaver Dam 35, Baraboo 14
Belleville 11, Pardeeville 6
Benton/Shullsburg 20, Potosi/Cassville 12
Big Foot 33, Whitewater 18
Blair-Taylor 21, Eleva-Strum 3
Bonduel 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Brodhead/Juda 21, Jefferson 13
Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7
Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0
Burlington 42, Union Grove 20
Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0
Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10
Campbellsport 20, Ripon 19
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8
Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0
Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12
Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Coleman 44, Southern Door 0
Cudahy 47, West Allis Central 21
Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0
De Pere 10, Notre Dame 7
De Soto 23, Highland 6
DeForest 61, Portage 0
Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0
Dodgeville 13, Richland Center 10, OT
Edgar 42, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 8
Edgerton 42, Clinton 0
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38, St. Mary Catholic 0
Evansville 51, Turner 35
Fall River 14, Pacelli 8
Florence 60, Sevastopol 0
Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7
Franklin 35, Racine Park 18
Frederic 40, Mellen 0
Freedom 24, Luxemburg-Casco 21
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13
Grafton 27, Whitefish Bay 21
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 14, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8
Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6
Hartford Union 21, Cedarburg 7
Hilbert 19, Cedar Grove-Belgium 0
Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18
Homestead 38, West Bend East 7
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Palmyra-Eagle 13
Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20
Hurley 12, Northland Pines 7
Ithaca 42, Cashton 6
Johnson Creek 34, Cambria-Friesland 7
Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34, Dominican 15
Kenosha Tremper 20, Racine Case 7
Kettle Moraine 13, Catholic Memorial 11
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Waupun 20
Kewaskum 28, Winneconne 7
Kewaunee 48, Crivitz 12
Kiel 48, Valders 0
Kimberly 41, Stevens Point 7
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 26, Mishicot 22
Laconia 43, Poynette 14
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30
Lake Mills 47, West Salem 13
Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6
Lancaster 47, Luther 7
Lincoln 38, Clayton 18
Lodi 44, New Glarus/Monticello 7
Lourdes Academy 39, Rosholt 7
Luck 74, Bruce 0
Madison East 28, Beloit Memorial 9
Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11
Manawa 46, Oconto 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7
Marathon 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Marinette 24, Clintonville 0
Markesan 40, Dodgeland 2
Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0
Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0
Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7
Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7
Menasha 22, Seymour 12
Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7
Menomonie 21, River Falls 7
Milton 27, Monona Grove 20
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Vincent 14
Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15
Mondovi 59, Colfax 0
Monroe 35, Watertown 13
Mosinee 41, Merrill 7
Mukwonago 40, Hamilton 23
Muskego 49, Waukesha North 20
Nekoosa 35, Adams-Friendship 34
New Berlin West 17, New Berlin Eisenhower 16, OT
New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6
New Lisbon 20, Royall 16
New London 21, Shawano 13
Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6
Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6
Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7
Oregon 35, Edgewood 0
Osceola 14, Somerset 12
Oshkosh West 17, Wausau West 7
Peshtigo 8, Crandon 0
Phillips 46, Three Lakes 24
Plymouth 35, Berlin 7
Port Washington 20, West Bend West 13
Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18
Prairie du Chien 24, Westby 17, OT
Prescott 35, Amery 0
Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0
Racine Horlick 21, Oak Creek 20, OT
Random Lake 21, Howards Grove 6
Reedsburg Area 22, Sauk Prairie 14
Reedsville 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Rhinelander 31, Wausau East 13
Saint Croix Central 54, Ellsworth 14
Sheboygan Falls 34, Brillion 19
Slinger 38, Nicolet 20
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0
Sparta 28, Tomah 14
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 47, Stanley-Boyd 14
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0
St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 14
Stoughton 42, Fort Atkinson 0
Stratford 46, Columbus 0
Sun Prairie 39, Janesville Craig 0
Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9
Unity 20, Grantsburg 7
Verona Area 21, Madison West 6
Warren, Ill. 35, Waterloo 0
Waterford 47, Wilmot Union 14
Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0
Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Wautoma 21, Westfield Area 8
Webster 26, Flambeau 20
West Allis Nathan Hale 17, Wauwatosa East 0
West De Pere 77, Green Bay East 6
Westosha Central 20, Delavan-Darien 17
Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 26, Omro 18
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28, Appleton West 12
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13
Xavier 42, Waupaca 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Northern Elite vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.
