Hilight Zone Week 3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Abbotsford 35, Loyal 28
Almond-Bancroft 42, Menominee Indian 0
Amherst 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Antigo 28, Merrill 0
Appleton East 24, Wausau West 17
Appleton North 23, D.C. Everest 7
Aquinas 48, Fennimore 20
Arcadia 30, Westby 25
Ashwaubenon 24, Green Bay Preble 13
Athens 55, Owen-Withee 32
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Amery 0
Bangor 57, Hillsboro 6
Bay Port 51, Notre Dame 7
Belleville 20, Poynette 0
Belmont 41, St. Mary Catholic 6
Benton/Shullsburg 32, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
Berlin 44, Campbellsport 0
Black Hawk 24, Potosi/Cassville 12
Blair-Taylor 33, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Bloomer 50, Spooner 15
Boyceville 21, Glenwood City 18
Brillion 34, Roncalli 0
Brookfield Central 27, Hamilton 13
Brookfield East 24, Arrowhead 21
Bruce 20, New Auburn 16
Burlington 56, Westosha Central 29
Cambria-Friesland 53, Wild Rose 8
Cambridge 20, Southwestern 12
Cashton 21, Brookwood 20
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Reedsville 0
Chequamegon 46, Tri-County 20
Chilton 15, New Holstein 14
Colby 65, Altoona 0
Columbus 46, New Glarus/Monticello 17
Cuba City 27, Iowa-Grant 22
De Pere 31, Sheboygan South 6
De Soto 55, Kickapoo/LaFarge 6
DeForest 28, Reedsburg Area 0
Denmark 32, Oconto Falls 14
East Troy 21, Big Foot 14
Eau Claire Memorial 21, Rice Lake 16
Edgar 27, Auburndale 0
Edgerton 49, Brodhead/Juda 15
Eleva-Strum 33, Augusta 24
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Williams Bay 20
Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 21
Ellsworth 25, Prescott 0
Evansville 40, Jefferson 8
Florence 50, Three Lakes 0
Franklin 51, Racine Case 0
Frederic 49, Lincoln 24
Freedom 21, Seymour 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Black River Falls 12
Germantown 28, Wauwatosa East 0
Gibraltar 43, Suring 24
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58, Sevastopol 32
Greenfield 26, Milwaukee Lutheran 20
Greenwood 26, Gilman 20
Hartford Union 44, West Bend West 7
Hayward 56, Cameron 8
Hilbert 35, Oostburg 6
Holmen 25, West Salem 7
Homestead 42, Grafton 35
Horicon/Hustisford 50, Waterloo 20
Hortonville 29, Marshfield 14
Howards Grove 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 7
Hurley 26, Rosholt 19
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 6
Johnson Creek 56, Deerfield 6
Kaukauna 31, Menominee, Mich. 14
Kenosha Bradford 14, Racine Horlick 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 18, Racine Park 14
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Saint Thomas More 8
Kettle Moraine 9, Oconomowoc 3
Kewaskum 55, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 21, Coleman 18
Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 21
Kimberly 34, Fond du Lac 31, OT
Kingsford, Mich. 35, Shiocton 14
La Crosse Central 24, Tomah 21
Lake City, Minn. 36, Wauzeka-Steuben 6
Lake Country Lutheran 28, Lakeside Lutheran 17
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8
Lake Mills 24, Onalaska 23
Lancaster 46, Darlington 21
Little Chute 50, Clintonville 6
Lodi 40, Marshall 0
Lomira 41, North Fond du Lac 0
Luck 54, Clayton 16
Luxemburg-Casco 31, Marinette 8
Madison La Follette 33, Beloit Memorial 0
Madison Memorial 42, Madison East 7
Manawa 28, Bonduel 14
Manitowoc Lincoln 21, Green Bay Southwest 6
Martin Luther 41, Dominican 6
Mauston 41, Adams-Friendship 12
McFarland 20, Turner 17
Medford Area 41, Ashland 14
Medford, Minn. 41, Ashland 0
Melrose-Mindoro 21, Pepin/Alma 14
Menasha 49, Xavier 21
Menomonee Falls 37, Marquette University 24
Menomonie 42, Chippewa Falls 18
Middleton 23, Madison West 12
Milton 41, Fort Atkinson 7
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 28, Milwaukee Hamilton 0
Milwaukee Riverside University 57, Milw. Washington 0
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Milwaukee South 13, Milwaukee North 0
Milwaukee Vincent 88, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 59, Luther 14
Mondovi 48, Elk Mound 0
Monona Grove 39, Monroe 29
Mount Horeb 24, Portage 21
Muskego 31, Waukesha West 10
Neenah 37, Stevens Point 13
Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0
Nekoosa 34, Westfield Area 26
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Greendale 13
New Berlin West 37, Wisconsin Lutheran 36, OT
New Lisbon 45, North Crawford 0
New London 33, Waupaca 0
New Richmond 35, Osceola 21
Newman Catholic 42, Algoma 12
Nicolet 14, Port Washington 10
Northland Pines 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 14
Northwestern 42, Ladysmith 0
Oak Creek 51, Kenosha Tremper 7
Oconto 12, Crandon 0
Omro 35, Mayville 14
Oshkosh West 48, Appleton West 21
Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12
Ozaukee 28, Mishicot 6
Palmyra-Eagle 34, Dodgeland 20
Pardeeville 36, Parkview 22
Peshtigo 24, Northern Elite 6
Pewaukee 48, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 14
Pittsville 36, Pacelli 18
Platteville 22, Richland Center 7
Plymouth 28, Ripon 10
Pulaski 41, Sheboygan North 0
Racine Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Randolph 42, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Random Lake 43, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21
Rhinelander 25, Lakeland 7
River Falls 34, Hudson 20
River Ridge 59, Boscobel 0
River Valley 18, Prairie du Chien 7
Riverdale 42, Wonewoc-Center 20
Royall 34, Necedah 0
Saint Croix Central 41, Somerset 14
Sauk Prairie 16, Baraboo 3
Shawano 50, Green Bay East 6
Southern Door 39, Crivitz 14
Sparta 39, La Crosse Logan 16
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 55, Fall Creek 0
Spring Valley 35, Durand 14
St. Croix Falls 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
St. John's NW Military Academy 20, Brookfield Academy 19
St. Marys Springs 48, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Stoughton 42, Oregon 34
Stratford 81, Tomahawk 0
Sun Prairie 52, Janesville Parker 10
Superior 49, Eau Claire North 7
Thorp 48, Assumption 20
Turtle Lake 32, Grantsburg 20
Two Rivers 49, Valders 0
University School of Milwaukee 43, Saint Francis 14
Verona Area 49, Janesville Craig 8
Viroqua 20, Dodgeville 6
Waterford 42, Union Grove 22
Watertown 41, Edgewood 0
Waukesha North 35, Waukesha South 13
Waunakee 64, Beaver Dam 21
Wausau East 45, Mosinee 44, OT
Wautoma 7, Wisconsin Dells 0
Wauwatosa West 27, West Allis Nathan Hale 12
Webster 26, Elmwood/Plum City 6
West Bend East 9, Slinger 7
West De Pere 65, Green Bay West 0
Whitefish Bay 35, Cedarburg 21
Whitewater 44, Clinton 0
Whitnall 60, Brown Deer 6
Wilmot Union 28, Badger 7
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Laconia 7
Winneconne 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Wisconsin Heights 76, Port Edwards 34
Wrightstown 26, Fox Valley Lutheran 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Marathon vs. Sturgeon Bay, ccd.
Hilight Zone Week 3
