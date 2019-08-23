Hilight Zone Week 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0
Algoma 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Almond-Bancroft 26, Fall River 14
Amherst 42, Antigo 6
Appleton East 21, D.C. Everest 14
Appleton North 28, Stevens Point 7
Appleton West 20, Marshfield 19
Arrowhead 45, Waukesha South 7
Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Auburndale 38, Pittsville 0
Augusta 14, Thorp 8
Beloit Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 13
Benton/Shullsburg 35, Royall 0
Berlin 49, Mosinee 14
Black Hawk 38, Fennimore 7
Blair-Taylor 28, Luther 14
Bloomer 22, St. Croix Falls 7
Bonduel 13, Coleman 8
Brillion 39, Northern Elite 7
Brookfield East 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6
Burlington 42, Whitnall 35
Cambridge 29, Brookfield Academy 28
Cashton 20, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
Catholic Memorial 47, Oconomowoc 21
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
Chilton 29, Crivitz 6
Clear Lake 30, Glenwood City 0
Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Columbus 19, Omro 7
Darlington 20, Westby 12
De Soto 40, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6
De Soto 40, Wonewoc-Center 6
DeForest 47, Edgewood 0
Dodgeland 42, Deerfield 20
Dominican 48, Assumption 19
East Troy 28, Clinton 14
Eau Claire Memorial 47, La Crosse Logan 22
Edgar 26, Baldwin-Woodville 12
Edgerton 28, McFarland 7
Elk Mound 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Pepin/Alma 24
Evansville 47, Brodhead 21
Fond du Lac 34, Franklin 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 19, Denmark 12
Freedom 35, Oconto Falls 12
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14, West Salem 6
Gillett 32, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Gilman 50, Crandon 0
Grafton 48, Cedarburg 14
Grantsburg 17, Amery 7
Greenwood 38, Tomahawk 0
Hartford Union 21, Slinger 14
Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6
Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7
Homestead 42, West Bend West 0
Hortonville 34, Wausau West 17
Ithaca 34, Riverdale 12
Jefferson 34, Big Foot 20
Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 9
Kenosha Christian Life 24, Saint Thomas More 12
Kenosha Tremper 43, Pius XI Catholic 7
Kewaskum 22, Milwaukee Lutheran 18
Kickapoo/LaFarge 52, North Crawford 6
Kiel 49, Kewaunee 21
Kimberly 31, Oshkosh West 12
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6
Lakeland 35, Cudahy 33, OT
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0
Lancaster 14, Pecatonica 7
Little Chute 23, Marinette 6
Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0
Lomira 28, Horicon/Hustisford 16
Lourdes Academy 37, North Fond du Lac 0
Madison La Follette 35, Madison West 13
Madison Memorial 28, Sun Prairie 25
Manawa 7, Markesan 0
Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0
McDonell Central 42, Port Edwards 40
Medford Area 14, Rice Lake 0
Menasha 30, Waupaca 0
Menomonee Falls 29, Germantown 7
Milton 55, Baraboo 15
Milwaukee King 66, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Milwaukee Riverside University 14, Pewaukee 9
Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2
Mondovi 54, Eleva-Strum 0
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 28, Iola-Scandinavia 22, OT
Mukwonago 28, Waukesha North 10
Necedah 48, Wild Rose 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 27, Plymouth 24
New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn Area 14
New Glarus 42, Dodgeville 7
New Holstein 26, Belleville 13
New London 35, Luxemburg-Casco 7
Newman Catholic 53, Oakfield 21
Northwestern 28, Spooner 14
Oak Creek 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Onalaska 21, Hudson 14
Oostburg 45, Howards Grove 0
Osceola 41, Arcadia 8
Pacelli 42, Owen-Withee 22
Palmyra-Eagle 28, Marshall 20
Pardeeville 28, Cambria-Friesland 22
Platteville 12, Cuba City 7
Portage 32, Fort Atkinson 0
Potosi 50, Hillsboro 6
Potosi/Cassville 50, Hillsboro 6
Poynette 24, Waterloo 16
Racine Case 26, Westosha Central 0
Racine Lutheran 41, Union Grove 27
Racine Park 42, South Milwaukee 0
Randolph 32, Westfield Area 7
Random Lake 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 15
Reedsburg Area 20, Oregon 6
Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 2
Regis 57, Cadott 0
Rhinelander 21, Prescott 0
River Falls 35, New Richmond 28
River Ridge 41, Iowa-Grant 12
River Valley 41, Nekoosa 0
Roncalli 48, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 8
Saint Croix Central 41, Durand 6
Saint Francis 29, Milwaukee Vincent 22
Saint Francis 29, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 22
Sauk Prairie 21, Monroe 20
Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6
Sheboygan Falls 35, Brown Deer 0
Shiocton 21, Ashland 6
Siren 56, Clayton 8
Southwestern 47, New Lisbon 22
Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16
Spring Valley 28, Unity 21
St. John's NW Military Academy 42, Waupun 6
Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14
Stoughton 34, Beaver Dam 13
Stratford 41, Spencer 0
Stratford 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Superior 42, Somerset 6
Suring 40, Sevastopol 22
Tomah 20, Mauston 14
Turner 21, Whitewater 13
Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16
Two Rivers 42, Peshtigo 26
University School of Milwaukee 10, Catholic Central 9
Verona Area 41, Janesville Parker 7
Waterford 15, Kenosha Bradford 0
Watertown 39, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Ripon 26
Waukesha West 14, Kettle Moraine 7
Waunakee 54, Monona Grove 6
Wausau East 23, Merrill 6
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 30, Highland 12
West Bend East 21, Port Washington 7
West De Pere 42, Shawano 0
Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 7
Whitehall 20, Colfax 12
Wilmot Union 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 13
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6
Winneconne 32, Southern Door 3
Wisconsin Dells 42, Richland Center 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Northland Pines 0
Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7
Xavier 48, Green Bay West 6
Hilight Zone Week 1
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- PREP FOOTBALL