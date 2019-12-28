Highway department urges homeowners, drivers to prepare for flooding

With rain expected much of Saturday night, Newschannel 7 spoke with the Marathon County Highway Department, who said the biggest things to look out for going into Saturday night are flooding and ice jams.

"If we get a bit of water on the road where it's unsafe for the public, we're going to close them down," said John Bangart, Maintenance Supervisor of Marathon County.

The highway department is preparing for snow melt.

"The amount of snow melt along with that rain could cause flooding in low-ling areas, whether it's rivers, streams, streets, roads, culverts," Phil Rentmeester, Emergency Management Director of Marathon County.

Homeowners should keep an eye on drains around their house and street, making sure water has a place to go and there is no ice buildup in the way.

"If there's any jams or plugging up on public streets or public areas, they can contact their public works department to see if they can help them out," he said.

If roads flood, six inches of moving water could knock over a person or sweep away a car.

"It's never a good idea to drive through the waters or drive around a barricade," he said.

They are prepared in case they do have to close roads.

"My drivers are on call, they're ready to go," Bangart said.

The Highway Department has more than 60 drivers on call and ready to mobilize if there is flooding on the roads.