Highway Dept.: High volume of crashes on HWY 51 happened while Granite Peak was making snow

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office reported a high number of crashes Tuesday morning on Highway 51 in Rib Mountain. The department said the crashes were due to black ice and it was during a time Granite Peak Ski area was making snow.

"The ski hill was making snow up on the hill here this morning and they were anticipating the temperatures to stay cooler than what they were and the moisture went up into the sky and came back down on highway 51," explained Jim Griesbach, Marathon County Highway Commissioner.

Griesbach says Granite Peak has updated equipment now and are better able to control where the man-made snow goes. He also says it was the perfect combination of temperature and a change in winds that didn't help.

"This situation today was more of them not being ready for the weather," said Griesbach. "They've been making snow for the past three weeks already. This is the first incident we've had with them this year. They have been great to work with and normally we call them up when were having issues and they will shut down the guns for us. "

Granite Peak did not respond to our request for a comment on this story.

