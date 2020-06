The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 73 is closed in both directions at Highway 186 in Wisconsin Rapids due to a crash.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route: north on County HH to WIS 186, north to County N, west to WIS 80, south back to WIS 73. Reverse for southbound traffic. Detour for WIS 186 SB: south on County HH to WIS 73. Reverse for northbound traffic.

